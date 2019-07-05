Netherland midfielder Danielle van de Donk
Netherland midfielder Danielle van de Donk

We will prove USA wrong, says Netherland midfielder Van de Donk

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 16:53 IST

Leeds [UK], July 4 (ANI): Netherland midfielder Danielle van de Donk said that the team will play with their potential to prove that they are not the underdog in the final against the United States of America in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup.
"If they do underestimate us, they do, and we will show them wrong. We are going to prove ourselves and show them what we have got. We might surprise them," Goal.com quoted Van de Donk as saying.
"I think they have got things to improve as well. We do not need to look at ourselves all the time. We just need to look at our strengths and go from there do not want to look at the negatives. I think that's how we approach the game," she added.
The 27-year-old stated that they made it to the playoffs through a tough journey and it was not simple. Netherland defeated Sweden 1-0 on Wednesday (local time) as Jackie Groenen scored in the extra time.
"We did not really have the easy way as we got here through the playoffs and everything, so it wasn't like we qualified straight away," Van de Donk said.
"We came here the hard way and we proved that we can play football and that we are good and that we are European champions, not just anyone," she continued.
Van de Donk is proud of Netherland's performance and she is confident that the team will give the tough fight to the USA in the final. She is not worried about the result and said that whatever it will, it is going to be amazing.
"I am very proud of the Netherlands and I think we came this far as well because we have such amazing support all the time. We are going to be proud anyway, so we will give it our best try and everything we have got. Whatever the result is going to be, it is going to be amazing for us," Van de Donk concluded.
Netherland will play against the United States of America in the Women's World Cup final at Stade de Lyon on July 7. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:16 IST

