We worked strongly as a unit and that was the key: Soares after win over Newcastle

London [UK], January 19 (ANI): Arsenal's Cedric Soares said the team worked strongly as a unit and that was key to their impressive win over Newcastle in the Premier League. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in a match for the first time this season as Arsenal earned a comfortable 3-0 win over Newcastle here on Tuesday.

"I think we started the game well. We were motivated, you could see from the atmosphere between the players that we were fighting for every ball. This is the key. When we start a game like this and when everyone is willing to win every duel and go, go, go all the time I think we are much closer to winning than to losing," the club's official website quoted Soares as saying.

"We knew it would be a very competitive game, a physical game as well. We did well and we were patient. We had a few chances in the first half but we kept going, we didn't give up and after that, the game was more open. We had more opportunities, and we were able to score. We worked strongly as a unit and that was key today," he added.



With this, Arsenal, who are unbeaten in five Premier League matches, climb to 10th place with 27 points. Whereas, Newcastle are now winless in seven top-flight encounters and remain 15th with 19 points.

Reflecting on his own performance, Soares said his only aim is to try to contribute as much as possible to the team's victories.

"I always try my best to help the team. This is my goal all the time. I'm here, ready to help the team. The most important thing is to go out there and to try our best to support the team. I want to play as much as possible to help my team-mates reach more and more points. This is the focus of the whole team," he said. (ANI)

