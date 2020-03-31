Wearing captain's armband is a privilege: Inter Milan's Samir Handanovic

Milan [Italy], Mar 31 (ANI): Inter Milan's Samir Handanovic said that wearing the captain's armband is a privilege and it is something to be proud of.

"Wearing the Inter shirt and being the captain of this Club is a privilege, it's something I'm proud of. I'm telling my teammates to hang in there, to make the most of the time they're currently spending with their families as we wait to return to the pitch to fight together," the club's official website quoted Handanovic as saying.

The whole world is currently fighting against COVID-19 and the deadly virus has forced the postponement of various competitions including Serie A.

Handanovic said that he is following the rules and staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Everyone is aware of what is going on. We're following the rules, staying at home and doing what we're being told to do. Obviously, there's a bit of worry, but this is normal. It's difficult to stay focused, but we're training at home," he said. (ANI)

