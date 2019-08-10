Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar
Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar

We'll see what happens: Valverde on Neymar's transfer

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 17:37 IST

Leeds [UK], Aug 10 (ANI): Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde expressed uncertainty over the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar to the club as he said that all his focus at the moment is on the players present in the club.
"We'll see what happens. The classic response is that he plays for another team and that's that. All I know is that I'm the manager and I only think about the players I have. They are the ones I'll be using tomorrow. As it stands, I don't know what is going to happen," Goal.com quoted Valverde as saying.
Barcelona will be competing against Napoli in a club-friendly match on August 11.
Neymar left Barcelona in 2017 when he made a move to Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. However, there have been rumours which indicates that the 27-year old is likely to make a return to Barcelona.
Valverde is also unsure about Ivan Rakitic's future at the club despite admitting that the Croatia midfielder is 'very important' to them.
"He is very important for us. His work is there. Right now, I don't know if he will stay. I count on him as I have," he said. (ANI)

