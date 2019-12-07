We're going there to win: Solskjaer ahead of clash against Manchester City

Manchester [UK], Dec 7 (ANI): Ahead of the match against Manchester City, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said they are going there to win, but admitted that it will not be easy.

"It's a chance for us to challenge them and bridge that gap a little bit, so we're going there to win. We're going there to get a result, even though we know it's going to be difficult," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

The manager further stated that it is all about 'doing the talking on the pitch'.

"I don't want to put any feelings into any other teams or managers. We might not want them to be scared of us. We want them to be arrogant and confident," he said.

"As a player, you don't have to shout the loudest to throw the sucker punch. So it's not about shouting the loudest, it's about doing the talking on the pitch," Solskjaer added.

Manchester United will take on Manchester City today in the Premier League. (ANI)