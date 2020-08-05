We're hungry to win: Solskjaer ahead of clash against LASK

Manchester [UK], Aug 5 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the club is "hungry to win".

Solskjaer's comments came ahead of the restart of their Europa League campaign.

"I think it's important and we're always hungry to improve all the time. And we're hungry to win. When you're at Man United, there are two things that matter: improving and winning," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"We want to lift a trophy, of course. The time that you do it is a great occasion for everyone, getting your hands on any trophy, and some of these need to get that feeling," he added.

Manchester United are scheduled to take on LASK on Thursday in Europa League. The Solskjaer-led side won the first leg by 5-0 back in March before the coronavirus pandemic.

The club finished the 2019-2020 Premier League season on the third spot and were defeated by Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final.

Solskajer stressed that they want to get to the next step and get to a final.

"Of course we want to get to the next step on this journey with this team and win things. We've been to the semis in the FA Cup and into the semis of the Carabao Cup and third in the league, but now we want to kick on because all these players want to win trophies and this team needs to know that we can go past the semis and get to a final," he said. (ANI)

