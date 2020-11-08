West Brom duo Ivanovic, Pereira test positive for coronavirus

West Bromwich [UK], November 8 (ANI): West Bromwich Albion duo Branislav Ivanovic and Matheus Pereira have tested positive for the coronavirus and missed the Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Albion manager Slaven Bilic said that both the players have started their self-isolation and the club assured of necessary support during their recovery period.



Slaven Bilic has confirmed two Albion players will miss today's Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur after testing positive for COVID-19. Branislav Ivanovic and Matheus Pereira have begun a period of self-isolation. The club wishes the players a speedy recovery and will support them, if necessary, during their quarantine," the club said in a statement.

This is the major blow for the side as they are still searching for their maiden victory in England's top-flight.

Pereira was key to West Brom's promotion last term and had started all seven of their Premier League games, scoring once and contributing two assists. (ANI)

