West Ham United condoles former winger Doug Wragg's demise

London [UK], November 14 (ANI): West Ham United condoled the demise of former winger Doug Wragg, who passed away on November 9.

Born on September 12, 1934, in Nottingham, Doug was spotted by the Hammers playing in a youth football final at Wembley in 1953 and signed professional forms for the Club in June that year.

Legendary Hammers boss Ted Fenton handed him his senior debut in an Essex Professional Cup semi-final against Colchester United on 11 November 1954, but National Service halted his progress and Doug didn't make his first Football League appearance for the Club until August 1956, in Division Two 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.



"Everyone at West Ham United is saddened to learn of the death of former winger Doug Wragg, a member of the famous 1958 promotion-winning team," the football club said in an official statement.

"Our condolences and best wishes go to Doug's daughters Amanda and Caroline, granddaughters Aimee and Tia, niece Susan, and the rest of his family and friends at this sad time," it added.

A skillful and pacy winger, Doug saw his first-team chances restricted by the competition with fellow right-wingers Ken Tucker and Mike Grice, but nonetheless became a respected and popular member of the squad, and a firm favourite among the Boleyn Ground faithful thanks to his entertaining and attacking style.

Doug had made his 24th and final appearance for the Club in October 1959, in a Southern Floodlight Cup victory over Millwall at Upton Park - in which he scored his first and only two senior goals for the Hammers. (ANI)

