West Ham United Women's coach Matt Beard leaves club

London [UK], November 19 (ANI): West Ham United women's coach Matt Beard on Thursday left the club by "mutual consent".

"West Ham United can confirm that Women's head coach Matt Beard has left the club by mutual consent with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

Beard arrived at West Ham United in June 2018 ahead of the club's first season as a professional outfit in the reformatted FA Women's Super League. The 42-year-old guided the Hammers to the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in May 2019.

Following the departure, Beard said he "thoroughly enjoyed" every minute of his time with the club.



"I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute of my time with West Ham United and, while I am sad to depart, I am proud of the work we have done to grow and develop this team," Beard said in a statement.

"Although I am leaving, I do so with some wonderful memories that I will forever treasure, and I would like to thank Jack Sullivan and everyone at the Club for the opportunity to work at West Ham United," he added.

Women's Managing Director Jack Sullivan said: "On behalf of everyone at West Ham United, I would like to say thank you to Matt for his hard work and dedication during his time with the Club. Our growth, from a newly formed professional team taking our first steps into the Women's Super League to an established side in the top-flight, has been colossal, and Matt has been one of the leading figures in that effort."



The club said goalkeeping coach Billy Stewart and first-team coach Paul McHugh will take temporary charge of the team, "while a thorough and diligent recruitment process for a new manager to take West Ham United Women's team forward is underway." (ANI)

