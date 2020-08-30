Weston McKennie completes loan move to Juventus

Turin [Italy], Aug 30 (ANI): Juventus on Saturday announced that Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie has completed a loan move to the Italian club.

"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with FC Gelsenkirchen Schalke 04 e.V. for the temporary acquisition, until 30 June 2021, of the registration rights of the player Weston McKennie has been finalised for a consideration of EUR 4.5 million," Juventus said in a statement.

McKennie will be the first player from the United States to pull on the Juventus shirt.

The 22-year-old came through the youth ranks of FC Dallas before making the move to Schalke 04 in 2016, having spent part of his childhood growing up in Germany. At the age of 18, McKennie made his first-team debut for Die Konigsblauen in the Bundesliga in May 2017.

The following season he made 25 appearances between league and cup games, with his standout performances seeing him receiving his first call-up to the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team. (ANI)

