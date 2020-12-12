We've got great chance of winning LaLiga this year: Stefan Savic

Madrid [Spain], December 11 (ANI): Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic has said that the clash against Real Madrid in the ongoing LaLiga will be "very special" and his team has a great chance of winning the title this year. Atletico Madrid will lock horns with defending champions Real Madrid on Saturday.

Savic said growing up it was his dream to play against the reigning champions and if a player wants to improve he should be competing against tough teams.

"Playing against Real Madrid is always very special. When you are a kid you dream of playing in big matches and this is one of those," Savic said in the LaLiga release.



"It's the game which you just can't miss we're hoping for great things this year and if you want to achieve great things you've got to be at a high level in these games as we were against Barcelona. We want to do the same against Real Madrid," he added.

Atletico Madrid have got off to a thunderous start in this season. The side is currently at the top of the table with eight wins from 10 games.

"We've certainly had a good start for this season and we're pleased with our results so far, especially in LaLiga. We've just got to keep on working hard, that the only way this fine squad of ours can achieve great things," said Savic.

The defender also revealed that manager Diego Simeone has helped him a lot in improving as a player. "The gaffer has helped me a lot in my development. I'm not the player I am today just because I'm 29 years old, but because I've spent six years here training and trying to improve every single day," said Savic.

Atletico Madrid on Wednesday defeated Salzburg 2-0 to secure a spot in the Champions League knockout stages. "We're taking it a game at a time as we've always been doing up until now. I think we have got a great chance of winning a title this year," Savic signed off. (ANI)

