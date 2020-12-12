We've to compete against Aston Villa 'using all our strengths': Santo

Wolverhampton [UK], December 11 (ANI): Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo said they are fully aware of what it means to play against Aston Villa and his side will have to compete against them "using all our strengths".

Wolves hold the 10th position on the Premier League standings with 17 points from 11 games while Aston Villa are placed on the 12th spot with 15 points from nine matches.

"We are fully aware of what it means to face Aston Villa. Almost everybody has experienced it home and away, it's always a big match and it means a lot to our fans. Unfortunately, they will not be at Molineux to give us a push but will for sure be supporting at home and wishing for the best. We have to compete using all our strengths," the club's official website quoted Santo as saying.



"It's our job to try to create something that is impossible to do, the presence of fans to engage the players to their actions during the game. With fans, it's totally different, the energy they give you, the push, it's an element to overcome. This is our job, to try and make the players ready for the game," he added.

Santo also termed Aston Villa a "tough opponent".

"What I make of Aston Villa is they're a very good team with a very good manager. They're full of talented players, it's a good squad, and they've been playing good football. This is our focus, not how the team is, we know we're going to face a tough opponent," the manager said.

Wolves will take on Aston Villa on Saturday. (ANI)

