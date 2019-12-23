When will this nonsense stop? Antonio Rudiger over alleged racial abuse

London [UK], Dec 23 (ANI): After being allegedly racially abused during a clash against Tottenham, Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger vented out his anger over the incident and asked 'when will this nonsense stop?'

In a series of tweets, Rudiger demanded punishment against the offenders.

"It is really sad to see racism again at a football match, but I think it's very important to talk about it in public. If not, it will be forgotten again in a couple of days (as always). (1/4)," Rudiger tweeted.

In another tweet, he said: "I don't want to involve Tottenham as an entire club into this situation as I know that just a couple of idiots were the offenders. I got a lot of supportive messages on social media from Spurs fans as well in the last hours - thank you a lot for this. (2/4)."

Rudiger is also hoping that the offenders are caught and punished soon.

"I really hope that the offenders will be found and punished soon, and in such a modern football ground like the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with dozens of TV and security cameras, it must be possible to find and subsequently punish them. (3/4)," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

"If not, then there must have been witnesses in the stadium who saw and heard the incident. It's just such a shame that racism still exists in 2019. When will this nonsense stop? (4/4)," Rudiger added.

Chelsea secured a 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League match on Saturday. Willian scored both the goals for the club. (ANI)

