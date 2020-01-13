Wijnaldum elated over Liverpool achieving 38-match streak without defeat in Premier League

Liverpool [UK], Jan 12 (ANI): Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum said it is 'incredible' to have a 38-match streak without defeat in the Premier League and they always strive to do things better than before.

"It is [incredible]. But we also work really hard to keep this run going, we have a manager who keeps both our feet on the ground and to work even harder," the club's official website quoted Wijnaldum as saying.

"Every day when we are training or playing a game, we try to do it better than we did before. We always strive to do it better," he added.

Liverpool defeated Tottenham on Saturday by 1-0 in Premier League. Roberto Firmino scored the only goal scored in the match.

Liverpool hold the top spot on Premier League table with 61 points, 16 points ahead of the second-placed Leicester City. (ANI)

