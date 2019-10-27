Wijnaldum has all the things you need, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool [UK], Oct 27 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Georginio Wijnaldum saying that the 28-year-old has 'all the things you need' in a good footballer.

"Gini speaks on the pitch for the way he plays. It is just so obvious, his importance. It is both directions, small spaces, big spaces, it is hard challenges, fine football, pretty much all of that," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"Is he the perfect midfielder? From the skillset 100 per cent. He has all the things you need," he added.

During the last season's Champions League semi-finals clash against Barcelona, Wijnaldum scored twice helping his club register a 4-0 win in the second leg.

Klopp also termed Wijnaldum a 'pretty good footballer'.

"There was his header against Barcelona too. He is not the tallest, but he is good in the air. He is a good jumper with good timing, all that stuff. It all makes him a pretty good footballer," he said.

Liverpool will compete against Tottenham in Premier League on October 27. (ANI)

