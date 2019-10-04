Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum

Wijnaldum 'not really surprised' with Liverpool's prefect start in Premier League

Liverpool [UK], Oct 4 (ANI): Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum says "he is not really surprised" with his club's perfect start in the Premier League saying that he knew that his team could do it.
"Not really surprised, I knew we could do it, but if it is really going to happen you always have to wait. Especially in the beginning of the season, you're not at your best because you need a lot of games to improve and normally you grow during the season," the club's official website quoted Wijnaldum as saying.
"So it's always good if you can collect a lot of points at the moment you're not at your best. I knew before that we could do it, but you always have to see if you're going to do it," he added.
Liverpool have won all their seven Premier League clashes so far and sit on the top of the points table with 21 points, five points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City.
Wijnaldum said they give everything to win games.
"We're happy and even more happy when we win difficult games because, as you see, we give everything to win games. If you then succeed to win it, it satisfies you a lot," he said.
Liverpool will compete against Leicester City in Premier League on October 5. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:05 IST

