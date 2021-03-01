Wijnaldum says win over Sheffield United has lifted Liverpool's confidence

Sheffield [UK], March 1 (ANI): After ending the four-match losing run in the Premier League, Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum said that the victory over Sheffield United will put the team in a positive mindset and will also lift their confidence ahead of the next game.

Liverpool secured a 2-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League here on Monday.

"I think it's a good thing if you win a lot in a row, but I think this is a good one to stop the losses that we have had before. I think this is really good for the team and it gives a good feeling again [ahead of] the next game and also [lifts] our confidence," Wijnaldum told Liverpoolfc.com.



During the match, the heroics of Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale had frustrated Liverpool as he made five first-half saves, including two in as many minutes to deny Mohamed Salah and Wijnaldum.

Liverpool eventually found a way past Ramsdale in the 48th minute when Curtis Jones scored a goal. Kean Bryan then scored an own goal as Liverpool secured three points from the game.

Wijnaldum said that his team will have to keep the momentum going and give everything to win the games.

"Yes, and that's what we have to do if we want to finish in the top four. We have to put a run together and just hope the teams above us slip. We can only control our own performances so we have to look at it game by game, give everything and try to win the games," he said.

Sitting on the sixth spot, Liverpool now have 43 points and will next play against Chelsea on March 5. (ANI)

