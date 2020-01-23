Will continue monitoring Bale's injury, says Real Madrid coach Zidane

Leeds [UK], Jan 23 (ANI): Real Madrid">Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that striker Gareth Bale has met with an injury and will be monitored in the coming days.

Bale suffered a minor ankle twist during the side's Copa Del Rey match against Unionistas de Salamanca. The striker scored for the team to help them register a 3-1 win.

However, Bale was not able to continue in the match after the 53rd minute.

"He's twisted his ankle a bit. I don't think it's much but, as always, we'll see tomorrow. He couldn't go on," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

Bale was making his first appearance for the side since La Liga victory over Getafe on January 4.

Real Madrid">Real Madrid is currently placed at the second place in the La Liga standings with 43 points from 20 matches.

The side will next take on Valladolid on Sunday, January 26. (ANI)

