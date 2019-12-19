Will go for win against Sweden: India U17 head coach Thomas Dennerby

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): India U-17 women's coach Thomas Dennerby said that the team will search for a win against Sweden in the final to lift the Women's Football Tournament 2019 at the Mumbai Football Arena.

"We will go for the win against Sweden. No matter who we play, we always strive to win - not for a draw or to lose by just one or two goals. We can change tactics for different games and that is to win and not to let in lesser goals. We are going for it, All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Dennerby as saying.

On Tuesday, India defeated Thailand by 1-0 in the second game of the tournament and qualified for the final.

Thounaojam Kritina scored for India in the injury time to sent Thailand out of the tournament. India started off well with Astam Oraon and Thokchom Martina dominating the game from the middle of the park.

The Indian trio of Lynda Kom, Sunita Munda and Sumati Kumari made entries into the opposition defence creating a lot of problems for Thailand.

"It was a crucial win and means a lot for the team's self-confidence. You can win by luck or by deserving it and in this case, we deserved it. We played well, created many chances and should have scored at least three more goals," Dennerby said.

The former Sweden and Nigeria head coach also reserved a special word for goalkeeper Manju Ganjhu and said, "Our keeper was very good and made crucial saves. We were looking to attack towards the end of the match and Thailand could have scored on the break."

Later in the day, India will take on Sweden in the final. (ANI)

