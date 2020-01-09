Will learn from Pogba if he comes to Real Madrid: Fede Valverde

Leeds [UK], Jan 9 (ANI): Real Madrid' midfielder Fede Valverde has said that he will learn a lot from Manchester United's Paul Pogba if he decides to join the Spanish side.

There have been wide rumours indicating Pogba's departure from United. Both Real Madrid and Juventus have shown quite a lot of interest in the France international.

However, Pogba has missed quite a lot of Premier League season due to an ankle injury.

"Pogba? I live quietly. I try to enjoy it when I put on this shirt. If in the future he has to come obviously I'm going to learn a lot from him as a player," Goal.com quoted Valverde as saying.

Valverde also credited side's coach Zinedine Zidane for giving him the confidence to play his natural game in the park.

"Zidane has supported me even when I didn't have any minutes. He has given me the confidence and assurance. He's uniting us a team," Valverde said.

Real Madrid defeated Valencia 3-1 in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final on Wednesday (local time).

Toni Kroos, Isco, and Luka Modric scored for Madrid in the match. (ANI)

