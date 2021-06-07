Will never forget roar that greeted us in match against Bangladesh: Adil Khan

Doha [Qatar], June 6 (ANI): India defender Adil Khan has recalled the side's FIFA World Cup Qualifier match against Bangladesh in 2019, saying that he can never forget the reception the team got in Kolkata.

The Blue Tigers are currently in Doha, Qatar where they are playing the World Cup Qualifiers. Earlier this week, Indis stumbled to a 0-1 loss against Qatar.

"Expectations were sky-high in Kolkata as we took on Bangladesh at the VYBK after holding Asian champions Qatar in their own den. Tickets for the match were sold out a week back. The 'City of Joy' was absolutely elated. But my build-up hit a roadblock. As part of my upbringing, I always call up my dad prior to any match. That day when I called, my mom picked up and informed me that my dad was hospitalised and was to undergo heart surgery the same day," the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Adil Khan as saying.



In the match between India and Bangladesh, the latter scored the goal first as Saad Uddin got the ball into the goalpost and the hosts India were put on a backfoot.

However, Adil Khan rose to the occassion as he scored a goal in the 88th minute and in the end, the match ended as a 1-1 draw.

"I will never forget the roar that greeted us when we walked in. It made me forget everything. For a man, there are days when you feel possessed, possessed with faith and belief that you are invincible on that day. I wanted to dive deep into my National team colours - my desperation to find solace - I wanted to be the son of the soil. I looked at the packed stands. They had come from distant corners to watch us, they sacrificed other priorities to watch me. I needed to pay them back," said Adil.

Talking about his goal in the match, Adil said: "I told Chhetri-bhai that I will make that run to the first post, and he agreed. Brandon, as usual, was spot on. I somehow managed to leap and connect with the ball properly, and it generated the power and the angle required. I saw the net bulging and heard the roar - some 70,000 people were relieved, cheering my goal, for my country. Life is certainly made of such moments - I went blind, I went deaf. That roar will stay with me forever."

India and Bangladesh will lock horns in the World Cup qualifiers on Monday, June 7. (ANI)

