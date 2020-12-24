Will not rush Thiago Alcantara's comeback, says Klopp

Liverpool [UK], December 24 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Thursday gave a fitness update on Thiago Alcantara and said that the side will not rush the midfielder's comeback from an injury.

Alcantara has not played a match for Liverpool since October 2020 after suffering a knee injury.

"Thiago made his first step back towards team training. He is not involved in the full session but makes good steps and after, unfortunately, the long time he is out now, we cannot and will not rush it," the official website of Liverpool quoted Klopp as saying.



However, Klopp has said that James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri can be considered for the side's next game in Premier League provided they prove their fitness.

"The other guys are further, or closer. Shaq trained really good and Millie, yesterday full session, today then a little bit adapted. It is a new situation for us; we have still two more training days until we have to make decisions," said Klopp.

"It looks good, but I don't know. Thiago will not be involved, he has to first be in full training sessions and then we start thinking about it. He is not too far away, I hope," he added.

Liverpool is currently at the top of Premier League standings and the side will next take on West Brom on Sunday. (ANI)

