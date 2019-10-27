Willy Boly sustains 'serious injury'

Wolverhampton [UK], Oct 27 (ANI): Wolves' Willy Boly on Sunday (local time) picked up a 'serious' injury to his left ankle, the club's head of medical team Phil Hayward revealed.

"Unfortunately, Willy Boly sustained a serious injury to his left ankle in training earlier today," the club's official website quoted Hayward as saying.

"Initial tests show a fracture to his fibula, and he will undergo further imaging over the coming days to determine whether surgery is required or not," he added.

Wolves are scheduled to play against Newcastle in Premier League today but the defender will not feature in the match and did not travel with the squad.

Hayward also said that if surgery is required then it will take place next week.

"If surgery is required that will take place during the next week," he said. (ANI)

