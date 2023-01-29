Win over Odisha good for our confidence, mentality: ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 29 (ANI): ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando expressed that the result would boost his team's confidence after the Mariners recorded a 2-0 win over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on Saturday.

Dimitri Petratos scored in each half to help ATK Mohun Bagan return to winning ways. Though ATK Mohun Bagan won with a scoreline of 2-0, it could have been a much more convincing victory, had the hosts converted their chances.

The win helped Juan Ferrando's side reclaim the third position in the ISL table, with FC Goa dropping down to fourth. Ferrando stated that the win against Odisha FC would definitely boost their morale and help them focus on their next game against Bengaluru FC.

"We try to win matches with as many goals. Our target is to get more goals and create more chances. Today, Manvir (Singh), Hugo (Boumous) and Ashique Kuruniyan missed chances as well but we have to continue working. I hope the emotions in the dressing room will be better than the last two weeks. But now it's important to focus on Bengaluru FC as we play at home and it's an important match. At this moment, this result is good for our confidence and our mentality," Ferrando said in the post-match press conference.

ATK Mohun Bagan made two changes to their starting eleven from the goalless draw against Chennaiyin FC, with Ashique Kuruniyan and Glan Martins starting ahead of Liston Colaco and Puitea respectively. The ATKMB head coach explained the process behind handing a start to Kuruniyan and was pleased with his plan.



"The most important thing is that we created chances. We had five shots on goal. It's good. We will take the three points, the most important thing for us is to get the three points as we play at home. Bengaluru FC won their match (against Chennaiyin FC) and now all teams are fighting for the playoffs. This is our target (to reach the playoffs)," he added as quoted by the ISL website.

"In the case of Dimitri (Petratos), it's different when he plays with Ashique (Kuruniyan) in the forward line. We needed Ashique more in the spaces and Liston (Colaco) in this case (when he plays in the starting eleven), he goes inside and in this case, Petratos needs to attack the free spaces. This is the reason why Hugo Boumous and Petratos were playing in the same line, because we have one player more to attack the free space and to make the combinations inside. This is the reason we prepared this plan and it was good and the team won," he said.

ATK Mohun Bagan recently acquired the service of Glan Martins from FC Goa on a long-term loan through a swap deal in the January transfer window which saw Lenny Rodrigues go the other way around.

Ferrando fielded Martins in the starting eleven and the Goan seamlessly slotted into the holding midfield position and played a vital role in keeping a clean sheet. Ferrando, who previously worked with Martins at FC Goa, had words of praise for ATKMB's new signing.

"I trust these kinds of players. I'm very happy that he (Martins) could join us. Of course, the players need to understand some points and methodologies in the game. Glan (Martins) played with me previously at FC Goa. For me, it's easier to use him in my plans and philosophy and in the positional attack. I'm happy with these players. But Glan (Martins), he's the kind of player that wants to improve, work hard every day. These players are thinking about their careers and the team. For me, it's perfect. I'm happy with these kinds of players because they help the team a lot," Ferrando said. (ANI)

