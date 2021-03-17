Winning Champions League is our 'main, main target', says Mane

Liverpool [UK], March 15 (ANI): Liverpool's Sadio Mane has stressed that winning the Champions League is their "main, main target" and will do everything possible to achieve that.

Liverpool had won the 2019-2020 season of the Premier League but are struggling in the ongoing season. At the moment, Jurgen Klopp's men are placed eighth on the table with 43 points from 28 games.

"As a professional footballer it is not easy when you are used to winning every single game like we were used to last year. At times it was tough, but not like it is now, which is a really complicated time, but we are more experienced now and we know how to deal with things. You just have to stick together and be as positive as you can," Goal.com quoted Mane as saying.



"Being in the top four right now is our main target, but to win the Champions League is our main, main target. It won't be easy because we are going to face the best teams in Europe, but we are here to beat the best in the world. We will do everything possible to go for it and to win the Champions League," he added.

In the Champions League, Liverpool has progressed to the quarter-finals. Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane had helped Liverpool defeat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the second leg of their round-of-16 match in the Champions League.

With that win, Liverpool had progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Liverpool had defeated RB Leipzig 4-0 on aggregate as earlier, Jurgen Klopp's side had outclassed their opponent 2-0 in the first-leg fixture as well.

Liverpool is currently preparing for the Premier League clash against Wolves, slated to take place on Tuesday. (ANI)

