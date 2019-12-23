Winning FIFA Club World Cup adds to our positivity, says Joe Gomez.

Leeds [UK], Dec 23 (ANI): Liverpool's Joe Gomez said that winning FIFA Club World Cup 'adds to our positivity'.

"Winning this only adds to our positivity," Goal.com quoted Gomez as saying.

The Liverpool won FIFA Club World Cup for the first time defeating Flamengo 1-0 at packed Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar's capital city of Doha.

The game went down to the wire as no side managed to score in 90 minutes and the match went into extra time. The deadlock was broken by Roberto Firmino in the 99th minute.

The 22-year-old said that the team needs to focus as half of the season is still left.

"We're not even halfway through the season yet, so it's a case of heads down and carry on the focus," he said.

Liverpool is currently Premier League table-toppers with 49 points from 17 games. (ANI)

