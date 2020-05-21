Winning is in Real Madrid's DNA: Zinedine Zidane

Madrid [Spain], May 21 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said that winning things is in the DNA of the club adding that they are going to prepare themselves to finish the season strongly.

"This week has been very good because we can work more, in small groups, but we can do more tactically, physically, technically...Team looks better this week and next week will be much better. I like to train, but I like playing more. They hope to play again," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

"We have to think positively because we are lucky to be back at work, to be here on the pitch and it looks good to me. The players are thinking that now they have to make the most of it, to enjoy it. We have 11 matches left and we are going to prepare ourselves to finish the season well, strongly. In the end the important thing is to give everything to win something. We are here, this is the DNA of the club, trying to win things," he added.

La Liga has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, La Liga clubs returned to group training 'with a maximum of ten players'. This is a significant step forward on the road towards restarting professional football in Spain.

Earlier, players were allowed to resume individual training from May 4 as the country began to de-escalate its lockdown measures. Real Madrid players returned to training under 'strict health rules' on May 11.

The manager further stated that the players worked 'very well' at home and that's why they're in good shape.

"We've planned a way of working with the fitness trainers and the players are also happy to at least do something at home. They worked very well and that's why they're in good shape now they are back, and that's very important. They are happy to be able to train, to be together and enjoy doing what they like to do, which is play football," he said.

Before the suspension of La Liga, Real Madrid were placed on the second spot of the points table, only behind Barcelona. (ANI)

