India's football coach Igor Stimac
India's football coach Igor Stimac

Winning the Intercontinental Cup would be great for us: Igor Stimac

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:40 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Indian football coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday said that winning the upcoming Intercontinental Cup would be great for the whole team but remarked that he is not insisting on the tournament's results.
"It's important we take the next step forward after beating Thailand on their home soil. Winning the Intercontinental Cup would be great for us. But I am still not insisting on results. Instead, I would rather concentrate on improvement on ball possession, and movements without the ball," All India Football Federation quoted Stimac as saying.
"All our work has been chalked out concentrating on the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. But obviously, every game we win on the pathway will help us to further boost our confidence," he added.
Stimac who was recently appointed as the team's coach said that he is pleased with the team's commitment towards the sport and their willingness to learn.
"Till now, I am extremely delighted with their commitment and willingness to learn and progress on their technical and physical abilities. To become successful in playing an attractive brand of football involves a very complicated process of work. But I stay confident that we are going to make it happen together," Stimac said.
India finished at the third spot in the recently concluded King's Cup. The Blue Tigers lost their opening match against Curacao, but they were able to defeat Thailand to finish third.
This win against Thailand was the first win for Stimac as the coach of the Indian team.
The Indian team is currently in Mumbai for a preparatory camp ahead of the Intercontinental Cup. Stimac said that he would be dividing the camp into two parts to test the players.
"As usual, we will divide the camp into two parts. In the first few days, we will work on testing the players. We will follow that up with drawing up the precise working programme, which will be our second step," Stimac said.
"In this second step, we are going to intensify aerobic, and explosive power work during our morning sessions, and utilise our evening sessions for working on our gameplan," he added.
India will take on Tajikistan in their opening match of the Intercontinental Cup 2019 The tournament will be played at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad from July 7-18.
India will play its second match against DPR Korea on July 13, followed by Syria on July 16.
The tournament is based on a round robin format and the top two teams in the group stage will qualify for the final, which is scheduled to be played on July 18. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:28 IST

Ravi Shastri takes cricket fans back to 1983 group-stage match

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): India head coach and member of the 1983 World Cup winning side, Ravi Shastri on Tuesday took the cricket fans back to where it all started - the group-stage match between India and the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:40 IST

David Warner becomes leading run-scorer in CWC'19

London [UK], Jun 25 (ANI): Australia's opening batsman David Warner on Tuesday became the leading run-scorer in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:13 IST

Cricketers remember India's maiden, stupendous World Cup win of 1983

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Kapil Dev-led Indian team's stupendous World Cup win on June 25, 1983, is till date looked at as a revolutionary tale.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:53 IST

Priyanka Gandhi lauds Indian women's hockey, rugby teams

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday lauded the spirit of Indian women's hockey and rugby teams.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:40 IST

CWC'19: Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to nets ahead of Windies clash

Manchester [UK], Jun 25 (ANI): Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Tuesday was seen in nets practicing with the Indian team ahead of the World Cup match against West Indies, scheduled for June 27.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:36 IST

Brian Lara hospitalised after complaint of chest pain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara was hospitalised on Tuesday and underwent angiography after he complained of chest pain.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:12 IST

CWC'19: Warne has a warning for England spectators

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Ahead of England-Australia clash in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Shane Warne has urged England fans to not jeer David Warner and Steve Smith as it could motivate the Australian duo into playing better.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:34 IST

Copa America: Japan plays draw with Ecuador 1-1

Belo Horizonte [Brazil], June 25 (ANI): Japan played a 1-1 draw against Ecuador in their last match of Group C in Copa America on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:15 IST

Jason Roy absence is biggest loss for England: Brad Hogg

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Ahead of England's clash against Australia, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg said that the hosts are going to face a major setback due to the absence of their destructive batsman Jason Roy in the match.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:05 IST

Copa America: Uruguay defeat Chile 1-0, finish on top in group C

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], June 25 (ANI): Uruguay defeated Chile 1-0 in their last game to finish on top in group C in Copa America on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 12:19 IST

Australia ready to face 'ultra-aggressive' England

Dubai [UAE], June 25 (ANI): As Ashes rivals, Australia and England, are going to lock their horns in the World Cup, Australia skipper Aaron Finch said that they are fully prepared to compete against 'ultra-aggressive' hosts.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 11:22 IST

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in England-Australia clash

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Arch-rivals England and Australia will lock horns in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Lord's on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl