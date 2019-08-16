Winning trophies important for mentality: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk

Leeds [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): After winning the UEFA Super Cup, Liverpool's defender Virgil van Dijk said that winning trophies is important for the "mentality" of the team.

Liverpool had defeated Chelsea 5-4 in penalities in the Super Cup in Istanbul.

"It is incredibly important. I do think it is really important - for the progress of the team, for our development. Winning a trophy is important for your mentality. We did it the hard way," Goal.com quoted van Dijk as saying.

The defender went on to add that he made a move to Liverpool to win more and more trophies.

"I think before I joined, in my decision I set my goals, and these things were part of my goals - winning trophies was part of my decision," van Dijk said.

"You take every opportunity you have to win a trophy. That is always the goal, and winning makes it a little bit easier the next time," he added.

Earlier this year, the Reds won the Champions League as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the finals.

They also finished at the second place in Premier League 2018/19 with 97 points. Manchester City edged them out by just one point to win the title.

Liverpool made a good start to their Premier League 2019/20 season as they defeated Norwich City 4-1 in their first match of the season.

The team will next take on Southampton in their next Premier League match on August 17. (ANI)

