'Winning trophies is pretty much the Holy Grail for everybody involved in sports': Klopp

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): The 2019-2020 season of the Premier League was a season that captured the hearts and minds of Liverpool fans across the globe as the club, in that season, ended its title drought by winning the trophy.

Speaking in 'The End of the Storm' - a documentary, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "Winning trophies is pretty much the Holy Grail for everybody involved in sports. We won the league, but now we go for the next one. Wow. We have to show that we are ready to fight for each yard and for each result out there. And that's what I expect."

Available on Discovery's new streaming service, discovery+, 'The End of the Storm' charts the journey of Liverpool Football Club as it attempted to end league title drought. The 90-minute documentary tells the inside story of Liverpool's title-winning 2019-20 Premier League season.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, in the documentary, said: "As a captain of the football club like Liverpool, what your role is, what you are here to do, is get the best out of yourself, get the best out of the team. Setting the standard, making sure you've given everything every single day. And eventually, you'll get your rewards. But it doesn't stop here. You know you got to keep going. You got to keep improving."

Henderson also spoke about his time in the team and said: "You know there's a lot at stake, of course, and the focus has got to be on what you need to do as a team. Not really on what's happened in the past. It's only a distraction, really. For so many years, I've seen the setbacks and difficult moments throughout, throughout my time at Liverpool. But it's how you react from them moments and how you just keep going. When I first come in, I was a young player. Kenny helped us very much, tried to settle in, and we knew how big Liverpool was."



He further stated: "I gain confidence from work, when I work harder than everybody else, whether that would be in the gym or on the pitch. And that obsession has always been there from a young age. I never like to hear praise, to be honest. I'm my own worst critic. I find it difficult to switch off from football, you know, I'm constantly thinking about the football, all the time. I'm constantly thinking about how I can improve. When I was younger, when I'd go home from football, I would still carry it. It would still affect us. In my normal life. When Jurgen come in, I feel as though he's changed a lot for me, personally as a footballer, but also as a human being. And helped us to understand and look at things differently. And that's been really, big. You know not only in football but in my life.

"When Jurgen come in, Jurgen brought that certain way of playing. It's a lot more intense. Need to be doing specific things in certain positions. That style suited me personally. You know, in terms of my game. High energy, counter-pressing, the high press."

During the 2019-2020 season, the coronavirus pandemic led to stalling of sports all over the world, and with Liverpool at an arm's length of winning the league was struck by apprehensions as to what is going to happen.

Expressing his views over the pandemic in the documentary, Henderson said: "So strange to be in the house not knowing what was going to happen. When we were going to go back to work. When is that, how bad is the virus? You know, is it, who does it affect? Loads of different things."

When Liverpool finally won the league, the trophy was handed over to the team by club legend Kenny Dalglish. Henderson, who played his initial career days under Dalglish, said: "It felt extra special for Kenny to bring me personally to this football club, for him to then hand me the Premier League trophy was an incredible moment. You know something that dreams are made of."

In the ongoing 2020-2021 season of Premier League, Liverpool are currently placed on the third spot with 40 points. (ANI)

