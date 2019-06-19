With Bolt inspiring Jamaica, the side is full of confidence: Hugh Menzies

Leeds [UK], June 18 (ANI): Jamaica's women football coach Hugh Menzies on Tuesday said that sprinter Usain Bolt is inspiring the team to showcase good performance. As a result, the side is full of confidence.

"He's been a great role model for us. He came on Skype the other day and spoke to the girls," Goal.com quoted Menzies, as saying.

"He's a massive role model for the country. He wears the flag high. He could have easily trained outside the country but he trained in Jamaica, he kept his roots, he hasn't changed since he was 17 to what he is now," he added.

The Jamaican are appearing for the first team in the Women's World Cup and the team has so far failed to score a goal.

Jamaica has conceded eight goals across their defeats to Brazil and Italy.

Menzies said that Bolt is an amazing role model and he did skype calls to have an interaction with the women's team.

"He could have easily trained outside the country but he trained in Jamaica, he kept his roots, he hasn't changed since he was 17 to what he is now. He's such a positive force, he brings a lot of confidence to our group," he added.

Bolt failed to become a footballer last year after having a trial with Australian side Central Coast Mariners, but he continues to extend support to the Jamaican team. The sprinter is believed to be a close friend of Jamaica women's team coach Menzies.

"Somebody told me his first touch was so bad it took him to Australia. He prefers football to track, he told me that personally, that was his dream," Menzies said.

Menzies believes that the team's participation in the World Cup will act as a launchpad for women's football in the country.

"We can't get on any higher platform. We just hope that our federation and corporate Jamaica comes on board and stays on board," Menzies said.

"We have dealt with adversity. This group and our staff have been resilient. We have really put our best foot forward just by being here," he added.

Jamaica will next take on Australia today. (ANI)

