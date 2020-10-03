Wolves striker Raul Jimenez signs new four-year deal

Wolverhampton [UK], October 3 (ANI): Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has committed his long-term future to the club and signed a new four-year contract extension on Saturday.

Since his arrival at Molineux in 2018, the Mexican has been deadly in front of goal, scoring 46 times in 103 appearances for Wolves, and was voted last year's Player of the Season by supporters and his teammates.

In each of his previous two seasons at Wolves, Jimenez has finished the club's top scorer and is up and running for 2020/21 with two strikes in the opening three Premier League fixtures.



The striker joined Wolves upon promotion to the top flight and an opening day goal against Everton set the wheels in motion for a thrilling spell in the West Midlands.

Goals in big wins over Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur saw Jimenez settle into the Premier League in similarly comfortable fashion to his club, gaining plaudits for his rounded number nine performances.

Likewise, in the FA Cup, the Mexican's impressive goals against Liverpool and Manchester United, both at a lively Molineux, helped fire Wolves into a semi-final at Wembley, where his stunning volley sent 45,000 supporters into raptures.

His 17 goals in 2018/19 helped Wolves into Europe for the first time in 39 years and Jimenez was also at the heart of the continental adventure, scoring against Torino in qualification and, at the opposite end of the journey, against Olympiacos in the last 16.

During the opening month of the new campaign, Jimenez has picked up where he left off, bagging against Sheffield United and Manchester City, and has shown his commitment to the club by signing a new four-year deal. (ANI)

