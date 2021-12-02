Women's Asia Cup 2022: Maharashtra govt meets Local Organizing Committee to review preparations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): With under 50 days to go for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, key stakeholders of the Government of Maharashtra and a delegation of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) met on December 1st 2021, to discuss and review the preparedness for the upcoming tournament.

Project Directors of the LOC, Ankush Arora and Nandini Arora updated Aditya Thackeray, Minister of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, who is also the President of Mumbai District Football Association (MDFA) on the preparedness for the tournament and elaborated upon the health and safety precautions being taken by the LOC to conduct the tournament in a safe and secured manner, in the hindsight of the COVID19 pandemic.

"Gearing up for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai & Pune, reviewed the preparations this afternoon. We are ensuring that COVID protocols are fully adhered to for the safety of the players, coaches, staff without hampering the experience of the game," tweeted Thackeray.



Everyone present expressed their intent in ensuring the safe execution of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 in a bio-secure bubble where the health of all involved, including arriving international entourages, is of paramount importance.

"We are extremely pleased that preparations for the prestigious tournament are progressing as per the schedule and after meeting with our respected stakeholders, we are increasingly confident of hosting a memorable tournament," said the Project Directors in a joint statement, as reported by AIFF.

"We would like to express our wholehearted gratitude to the Government of Maharashtra, the respective Municipal Corporations, the Police Departments, the Sports Authorities and every other stakeholder working continuously to ensure a smooth path to the showpiece event next year," they stated further.

Hosts India have been placed in Group A along with China PR, Chinese Taipei and IR Iran. The remaining eight teams have been divided into two further groups. Australia, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia comprise Group B. Meanwhile, Group C will see defending champions Japan being challenged by the Korea Republic, Vietnam and Myanmar. (ANI)

