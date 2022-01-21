Women's Asian Cup: Face of women's football in India has changed, says Bembem Devi

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Former Indian women footballer Bembem Devi praised the Blue Tigresses for their coordination and fitness against IR Iran in their Asian Cup clash.

Iran held India to a 0-0 draw in their AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 Group A clash at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday.

"The face of women's football in India has totally changed. Everything was so well coordinated on the field. The fitness levels were exceptional. I am unable to recall as to when our women's team was such a fit unit. All of these promise a bright future for us. The passing accuracy stood out," said Bembem Devi as per an AIFF release.



"Iran have always been a very physical team. But our players were fearless -- the strength of our players stood out. Coach Dennerby has changed the total approach to the sport. The manner in which he approached the training sessions in the last 5 months is a lesson for me, and coaches like us," she added.

The Padma Shri Award winner further said that Team India should keep their entire focus on the game as it can change a player's life.

"Just concentrate and don't listen, and think much about the last match. Keep concentrating, and working harder. These are the days a player lives for. Make the most of it. One goal will change everything, and it will come soon," she said.

Group A of the AFC women's Asian Cup is currently led by China PR, who have three points after defeating Chinese Taipei 4-0 at the Mumbai Football Arena, while India share the second spot with IR Iran, with both sides having a point apiece. (ANI)

