Women's Euro 2022: Germany confirm quarter-final slot after 2-0 win over Spain, Denmark defeat Finland 1-0

Brentford [UK], July 13 (ANI): Germany has confirmed their Euro 2022 quarter-finals after a 2-0 win over Spain in their Group B game at the Brentford Community Stadium.

They have topped the Group B table following their win. They won the game by scoring both the goals in the first half itself.

Just three minutes into the game, a poor clearance from Spanish goalkeeper Sandra Panos paved way for Kiara Buhl to score the first goal for Germany.

In the 36th minute of the game, Alexandra Popp scored her second successive Euro goal in two appearances, taking inside the net the ball coming to her via Felicitas Rauch's corner.

This game showed how badly are Spain missing some star power on the pitch as they are without. Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso. They looked good with some great passing, attacking and dominated a lot of ball possession, but could make only three shots at the target.

They will now face Denmark on Saturday in a straight shootout for the second QF slot. The winner will face England later. Germany will end their group stage against Finland on Saturday. Finland has been eliminated from the competition.

Germany has booked for themselves a quarter-final spot on Thursday, July 21 and will be the runners-up of Group A.



On the other hand, Denmark defeated Finland by 1-0 in their Group B match at Stadium MK to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive.

Denmark made a chance for themselves at the beginning after Nadia Nadim stabbed the ball towards the goal but goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela made a save.

Pernille Harder, a Chelsea striker and Denmark skipper, scored one from close range in the 18th minute after the ball had bounced back off the crossbar.

Harder tried to dominate more as the 30th-minute mark approached and tried to run the ball past the keeper, but Korpela saved his side.

Finland looked to score an equaliser just before half-time with Liverpool midfielder Emma Koivisto trying her luck but the ball fell off target.

Denmark started the second half brightly, with Nadim trying to shoot and Ria Oling trying to hit a long-range goal, but goalkeeper Lene Christensen made the save.

Finland could not really make chances for themselves and ended up on the losing side. (ANI)

