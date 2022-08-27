"Wonderful news": Bhaichung Bhutia on FIFA lifting AIFF suspension

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Veteran football player Bhaichung Bhutia has welcomed FIFA lifting the suspension of AIFF which has paved the way for the U-17 Women's World Cup being held on schedule in October this year in India.

"Wonderful news. FIFA lifts ban on Indian Football," the former Indian striker said in a tweet.

The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF's daily affairs.



FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) had imposed suspension on AIFF (All India Football Federation) over "third party involvement". Following the decision, AIFF lost all FIFA membership rights, including the opportunity to host the U-17 Women's World Cup in October.

Indian football teams were disallowed to compete in foreign events and neither the AIFF nor any of its members or officials could benefit from any FIFA or AFC development programmes, courses, or training.

Supreme Court of India ended the tenure of the Committee of Administrators (COA) on Monday after the Sports Ministry approached it ,

Elections will now take place to decide the members who will hold key positions in the AIFF. Bhutia has filed nomination to contest election of AIFF president.

India will host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 from October 11-30 as planned. (ANI)

