World champion Lionel Messi receives Guard of Honour from PSG teammate after returning to training

Paris [France], January 4 (ANI): Lionel Messi who recently won the FIFA World Cup 2022 with Argentina received a hero's welcome and was given a Guard of Honour by his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates and support staff on Wednesday.

The event happened at the Parc des Princes after Messi returned to training and the Argentina star was felicitated with a special trophy by PSG's advisor, Lluis Campos.

The video was shared by PSG on their official Twitter handle.

Une haie d'honneur pour notre champion du monde ! [?]#BravoLeo pic.twitter.com/xsRHdfVbQS — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) January 4, 2023



The Argentina football team led by Lionel Messi received a hero's welcome back home last month after clinching their third FIFA World Cup title. The team received a welcome from thousands of fans, who were desperate to get a glimpse of their favourite footballers who had raised their country's flag high by becoming world champions.

Earlier, Kylian Mbappe joined PSG after scoring a hat-trick in the final for France.

Argentina won their third World Cup and Messi's first of his career after a stunning triumph over France in the 2022 championship game. After 36 years, the Albiceleste overcame France 4-2 on penalties to claim the prized trophy. Messi increased his World Cup goal total to 13 with 7 goals in Qatar.

Fans collected in huge numbers near the team bus, cheering for them, raising their hands and mobile phones with hopes of getting a handshake or a picture. Some fans even climbed on railings to witness the grand parade of football world's newest champions.

Messi received the Golden Ball in the 2022 World Cup final for being the best player in the tournament. He scored seven goals behind Kylian Mbappe's tally of eight goals. The French player was awarded the golden boot for being the top scorer in the tournament.

Regarding the PSG team, RC Lens handed them their first loss of the Ligue 1 campaign (losing by a 3-1 margin). Messi missed the match because he had asked for a break. Before rejoining his PSG teammates, the Argentine captain celebrated his nation's World Cup victory with his loved ones. He will be eager to return PSG to winning ways at this point. Despite their most recent loss, the team still leads the league with 44 points, four more than Lens in second place.(ANI)