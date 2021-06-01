World Cup 2022: AFC moves Group A matches of qualifiers to Sharjah

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 1 (ANI): The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Tuesday confirmed the United Arab Emirates Football Association (UAE FA) has agreed to host the centralised Group A matches of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

The remaining seven matches in Group A, which comprises leaders Syria, China PR, Philippines, Maldives and Guam, will be held at the Sharjah Stadium, with the match scheduled to be confirmed in the coming days after discussions with the participating teams, taking into consideration their arrival schedules to the UAE.

AFC General Secretary Dato' Windsor John conveyed his appreciation to the UAE FA for their willingness to stage the Group A matches, amid the coronavirus pandemic.



"These are indeed unprecedented times for everyone, and, on behalf of the AFC, I would like to thank the UAE FA for agreeing to host the Group A matches of the Asian Qualifiers," said John in a statement.

"The AFC outlined its desire to ensure the safe and successful resumption of the Asian Qualifiers and we are determined to deliver on our plans, keeping in mind the highest health protocols, for the benefit of all our participating teams, players, fans, and key stakeholders," he added.

Meanwhile, UAE FA General Secretary Mohammed Hazzam Al Dhaheri said: "The United Arab Emirates Football Association is delighted to host the Group A matches of the Asian Qualifiers in the spirit of Asian unity and solidarity."

Syria leads Group A with 15 points after registering five straight wins. China is in the second spot on 10 points after a 7-0 win over Guam on Sunday.

The UAE will also provide the backdrop for the matches in Group G, which consists of the host as well as ASEAN challengers Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday. (ANI)

