World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Serbia push Portugal to playoffs; Spain, Croatia qualify

Lisbon [Portugal], November 15 (ANI): Serbia stunned Portugal 2-1 in Lisbon on Sunday night as they qualified for the next year's FIFA World Cup.

Spain and Croatia also secured their places for Qatar 2022 after their 1-0 wins over Sweden and Russia respectively.

Portugal enjoyed a dream start as the home team opened the scoring after just two minutes through Renato Sanches. However, Serbia bounced back and levelled with Dusan Tadic's strike.



Aleksandar Mitrovic then grabbed the vital goal as stoppage time approached and gave the visitors a memorable win as Portugal will now have to go through playoffs for the place in the next year's showpiece.

In Seville, Spain made sure they avoided the playoffs as Alvaro Morata's goal four minutes from time ended Sweden's resistance.

Elsewhere, 2018 finalists Croatia also needed a late winner as an own goal from Fedor Kudryashov booked their place in Qatar. (ANI)

