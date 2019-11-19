World Cup qualifiers: Oman defeat India by 1-0

Muscat [Oman], Nov 19 (ANI): India suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Oman in the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers here on Tuesday.

Muhsen Al-Ghassani's strike in the 33rd minute helped Oman take a 1-0 lead over India. India then tried their level best to score an equalizer but failed.

India got a free-kick in the 50th minute but could not manage to score a goal. Oman successfully restricted India from scoring a goal and hence, the match concluded on 1-0.

Out of five matches, India have not won even a single match in the qualifiers and hold the fourth spot in Group E with only three points.

Oman, who faced one defeat in the qualifiers, are sitting the second position with 12 points. Qatar top the Group E points table with 13 points. (ANI)

