Former Brazil player Cafu
Former Brazil player Cafu

World Cup winner Cafu's son passes away while playing football

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:26 IST

Atlanta [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Son of former Brazil captain and two-time World Cup winner Cafu has passed away after a suspected heart attack at the age of 30.
Danilo Feliciano de Moraes, the oldest child of Cafu fell ill while playing football with friends near the family's home in Sao Paolo, CNN reported.
He was then rushed to the Albert Einstein Hospital where he later passed away.
Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and Italy's football club AC Milan tweeted to express grief over the passing away of Cafu's son.
"Everyone at UEFA wishes to send their sincerest condolences to Cafu following the passing of his son, Danilo. The thoughts of the whole football world are with you and your family at this tragic time," UEFA tweeted.

"Our @officialcafu has lost his son, Danilo. It's with a sad heart that we offer our deepest condolences to his family at this saddest of times," AC Milan tweeted.

Spain's football club Real Madrid also expressed their condolences over the passing away of Cafu's son.
"El Real Madrid C. F. expresses its deep regret at the passing of Danilo, the son of Brazilian football legend @officialcafu. The club wishes to convey its condolences to Cafu and his family and shares in his grief in these difficult moments," Madrid tweeted.

Cafu had cemented his place as one of the best to ever grace the football field. He managed to lift 20 trophies with five different clubs.
He lifted the World Cup with Brazil in 1994 and 2002. He also recorded triumph in Copa America in 1997 and 1999.
The 49-year-old Cafu made 142 appearances for Brazil and he is the most internationally capped Brazilian player of all time.
In terms of domestic football, he is known for his stint with teams like Roma FC, AC Milan, and Sao Paulo.
Cafu is currently working with FIFA as an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:43 IST

