World Cup winner Sam Mewis joins Manchester City

Manchester [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): Manchester City has announced the signing of American international and World Cup winner Sam Mewis.

The 27-year-old, a key figure in the United States' 2019 World Cup triumph, joined the club from National Women's Soccer League outfit North Carolina Courage.

Mewis expressed delight after joining Manchester City and said she took no minute to make her decision when she heard about the chance of playing for the club.

"I'm so happy to have everything sorted. The opportunity came along at a really great time - as soon as I heard about the chance of coming to play for Manchester City, I was immediately interested," the club's official website quoted Mewis as saying.

"The Club is one of the best in the world and I've heard such good things about the women's side as a whole and the incredible facilities. I've followed the men's team too for a long time," she added. (ANI)

