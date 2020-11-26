'World of sports has lost one of its greatest': Tendulkar mourns Maradona's demise

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Condoling the demise of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, legenday Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar said football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players.

Maradona passed away on Wednesday of a heart attack at the age of 60. He had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday, Goal.com reported.

"Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today. Rest in Peace Diego Maradona! You shall be missed," Tendulkar tweeted.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also tweeted to express grief with the passing away of football legend Maradona.

Yuvraj said the former Argentine striker had set benchmarks on and off the field and lived his life like a king size.

"Really sad to hear of the passing away of the legendary Maradona. He truly lived life king size and by his rules and set benchmarks on the field and off it too. RIP my friend. You will be missed," Yuvraj Singh.

Maradona captained Argentina to victory at the 1986 FIFA World Cup and was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.



Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also condoled the demise of the 'greatest sportsman of all time'.

"Arguably one of the greatest sportsman of all time. Saddened to hear about the passing away of the great Diego Maradona. My heartfelt condolences to his family," Sehwag tweeted.

Former England skipper said the World Cup-winning footballer Maradona inspired many generations

"Not many in Sport can say they inspired a generation ... But the greatest inspire many generations ... That's exactly what #DiegoMaradona did ... THE GREATEST ... #RIPDiego," Vaughan tweeted.

Maradona was hospitalised as he complained of regularly being fatigued. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

As per a report in Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.

He represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986.

Maradona also coached Racing Club, Dorados, Gimnasia, and the Argentina national team. (ANI)

