"Would be not easy": India U20 women football team coach on AFC Asian Cup qualifiers R1 clash with Indonesia

Viet Tri City [Vietnam], March 8 (ANI): The Indian Women's U-20 Team will take on Indonesia in their second match in Group F of AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 1 at the Viet Tri Stadium in Viet Tri City, Vietnam on Thursday, March 9, 2023, with kick-off slated for 1:30 pm IST.

India were rampant 7-0 winners over Singapore in the opening match on Tuesday, with six of those goals coming in the first half an hour. The Young Tigresses were far superior to their Southeast Asian opponents in terms of speed and physicality. The front trio of wingers Sumati Kumari and Anita Kumari, and striker Apurna Narzary were in top form, and powered India to a comfortable opening-day victory.

"We have started well. 7-0 is a good margin. Although we became a bit slower in the second half, overall, we are happy with the win," said India head coach Maymol Rocky as per an AIFF press release, who admitted that the team still needs to improve their finishing in front of the goal.



India's next opponents Indonesia were beaten 0-3 by hosts Vietnam in their first encounter at the same venue. It is the first time ever Indonesia are participating in the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers, but coach Rocky believes her side cannot afford to take them lightly.

"It would not be easy against Indonesia. We saw their match against Vietnam yesterday. They looked good physically. Our next two games will be crucial because we need to win them both if we want to qualify," she said.

Only the group winner will qualify for Round 2, which will take place in June to decide the final list of eight teams for the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup to be held in Uzbekistan next year.

The AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 1 match between Indonesia and India will kick off at 1:30 pm IST and will be streamed live on the VFF YouTube Channel. (ANI)

