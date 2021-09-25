Wouldn't be surprised if Ronaldo is still playing at 40, says Solskjaer

Manchester [UK], September 25 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he would not be surprised if Cristiano Ronaldo is still playing at the age of 40.

Ronaldo has started his second spell at United in great form, managing to score four goals in his first three games.

Ronaldo will turn 37 in February next year, however, Solskjaer believes that the striker can maintain his fitness very well.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he was still playing at 40, not at all. The way he looks after himself, that's the key, that's the key to it all and, of course, some genes. There must be some genes in there! He has put every single ounce of energy and effort into becoming the player he is," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.



"He deserves every single plaudit that he gets for first, his own physical state but, even more impressively, when you have achieved as much as he has. He is still just as hungry as ever. His mentality is still absolutely spot on and that's just desire from inside of him and he's going to keep going until his legs or even his head say no that's it, I've given everything now," he added.

Manchester United will next square off against Aston Villa in the Premier League later today.

The Red Devils are in the third spot currently in the standings with 13 points from five games.

United will then lock horns with Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday.

If Ronaldo features in the clash against Villarreal, he would break the all-time record for Champions League appearances. (ANI)

