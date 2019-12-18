Xavi 'very disappointed and very angry' after defeat

Leeds [UK], Dec 18 (ANI): Al Sadd manager Xavi expressed disappointment and anger over his club's defeat at the hands of ES Tunis in the FIFA Club World Cup.

"I'm very sad, very disappointed and very angry because we played the first two matches really well," Goal.com quoted Xavi as saying.

"This is a premium for us and I can't understand the team today. This is not what we want," he added.

Al Sadd were thrashed by 2-6 by ES Tunis in FIFA Club World Cup's clash for the fifth place on Tuesday.

Xavi stated that his team's attitude in the first 20 minutes was not acceptable.

"We are Al Sadd and we're playing against African champions and our attitude during the first 20 minutes isn't acceptable," he said. (ANI)

