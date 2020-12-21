Xisco Munoz appointed as Watford coach

London [UK], December 21 (ANI): Watford FC has announced the appointment of Xisco Munoz as the head coach.

The 40-year-old Spaniard with an attacking philosophy to his coaching was most recently manager at Dinamo Tbilisi, where he guided the club to a second successive Georgian league title in 2020.

Munoz, who also boasts coaching experience at Spanish clubs Gimnastic and Pobla Mafumet, was part of the Valencia squad that achieved a remarkable UEFA Cup and LaLiga double in 2003/04, as well as winning the UEFA Super Cup the following season.



The former winger's playing days also included spells with Recreativo, Tenerife, Real Betis, Levante, Dinamo Tbilisi and Gimnastic, and he represented the Spanish national team at the Under-21 level.

Munoz will be joined at Watford by Roberto Cuesta (assistant coach) and Jorge Abella (strength and conditioning coach), while Antonello Brambilla -- who was already at the club -- will move into the role of first-team goalkeeping coach.

Watford is currently at the fifth position in the second-tier English competition. The side has 34 points from 20 matches.

The club will next take on Norwich City in the championship on Saturday. (ANI)

