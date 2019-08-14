Chelsea team manager Frank Lampard
Chelsea team manager Frank Lampard

You can't replace Eden Hazard: Frank Lampard

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 12:50 IST

Leeds [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): English club Chelsea's manager Frank Lampard believes that midfielder Eden Hazard is irreplaceable in the team as he is at the best form of his career.
"You cannot replace him individually, I think it's pretty much impossible because of the high, high level he is at now in his career," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.
Belgian skipper Hazard recently moved to the Spanish club Real Madrid on a five-year term for an undisclosed amount.
The 28-year-old Belgian left Chelsea after the club won the Europa League title, defeating Arsenal 4-1 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Hazard had scored two goals in that match.
"I was a huge fan of Eden Hazard as a Chelsea fan, I played with him. For me, clearly one of the best players in world football and last season, but not just last season, over his time at Chelsea he was the most productive player in the team generally, in terms of assists and goals and a leader," Lampard added.
In his 352 appearances for Chelsea, Hazard netted 110 goals for the English club after joining from Lille in 2012.
In Hazard's seven seasons with Chelsea, the team won several tournaments including Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.
He was also named Chelsea's 'Player of the Year' four times.
Chelsea lost their first game 4-0 by Manchester United in the Premier League opening match at Old Trafford on Sunday, after Lampard took the responsibility of team manager.
"That is the achievement of the players and the club last season, not myself, but I am proud to be here managing the team," Lampard said.
"I understand the quality of Liverpool, the team that deservedly won the Champions League. They have an outstanding manager [Jurgen Klopp] and a group of players and we know it is going to be a big test, but I believe in my players and if we play to our maximum we can win the match" Lampard added.
Liverpool and Chelsea take on each other at Istanbul in the Super Cup later today. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:04 IST

Uttarakhand gets full member status in BCCI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Committee of Administrators (CoA) have granted the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) full BCCI membership.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 12:02 IST

Istanbul gears up for UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea

Atlanta [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): As English football clubs Liverpool and Chelsea get ready to lock horns in the UEFA Super Cup, Istanbul is leaving no stone unturned to be perfect hosts for the English fans.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:05 IST

August 14, 1990: World witnessed Sachin Tendulkar's #MaidenCentury

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): It was on August 14, 1990, when former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, popularly known as "Master Blaster" made his presence felt on the field when he scored his first ton in  International cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:00 IST

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli 27 runs away from creating partnership record

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): When India and West Indies step out on the field to play the final ODI of the three-match series, captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma would look to create another record for the Men in Blue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:37 IST

Lampard, Klopp welcome appointment of female referee for UEFA Super Cup

Leeds [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): As Liverpool and Chelsea get ready to lock horns in the UEFA Super Cup, managers of both clubs, Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) and Frank Lampard (Chelsea) welcomed the appointment of female referee Stephanie Frappart for the match.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:28 IST

Dale Steyn takes a dig at Cricket South Africa's selectors

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): After being excluded from South Africa's T20I squad for the upcoming series against India, pacer Dale Steyn took a jibe at Cricket South Africa's (CSA) selectors, saying he made himself available for selection, but the selectors missed his number.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:03 IST

We continue to miss key points in matches, says Carlos Brathwaite

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 14 (ANI): As West Indies and India get ready to face each other in the final ODI of the three-match series, Windies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite said that the side is continuing to miss the key points in matches, and the team needs to improve on that front

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:01 IST

Want to play positive cricket and win matches for team, says Rishabh Pant

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 14 (ANI): On the eve of the final ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies, Men in Blue's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant said that he just wants to play a positive brand of cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:45 IST

CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates hockey academy in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar [Odisha], Aug 13 (ANI): Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, here on Tuesday inaugurated a high-performance hockey centre -- Naval Tata Hockey Academy (NTHA) -- to groom the sports talent in the state.
Patnaik expressed that this newly opened centre will produce young Olympian

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:30 IST

We have some new plans: Dimuth Karunaratne ahead of first Test

London [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): Ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne said that they have 'new plans' in place.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:45 IST

Moeen Ali takes a break from cricket

Worcestershire [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): England player Moeen Ali is going to take a break from the game, confirmed Worcestershire First Team Coach Alex Gidman on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:29 IST

It will be an extra motivation to play with Ronaldo: Danilo

Leeds [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): Juventus player Danilo said it will be an extra motivation to play along with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Read More
iocl