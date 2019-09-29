You can't win 4-0, 5-0 every single week, says Liverpool's Andy Robertson

Liverpool [UK], Sept 29 : After securing a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United, Liverpool's Andy Robertson said his club cannot register a 4-0 or 5-0 win every single week.

"Look, you can't win 4-0, 5-0 every single week by playing beautiful football and everyone claps you off the park because they've been given a show," the club's official website quoted Robertson as saying.

Sheffield United gave a tough fight to Liverpool during their Premier League clash on Saturday. However, Liverpool managed to extend their winning streak in Premier League to seven after Georginio Wijnaldum netted an impeccable goal in the 70th minute.

Robertson praised his opponent as he termed Sheffield United a 'very good' team.

"That's a different show out there - we had to get down, we had to get dirty and we had to match their battles. They're a very honest team and they showed that today. They're a very good team at it and they know their strengths, I think they'll do well this season," he said.

Despite admitting that they were not at their best, the 25-year-old expressed satisfaction over managing to keep a clean sheet.

"It was difficult. We weren't at our best, that's safe to say. When you're not at your best and the other team are putting you under pressure then it's important to get the win. Luckily we managed that, clean sheet - which we're happy about - and a fortunate goal, but you have to take them up," Robertson said.

Liverpool sit on the top position of the Premier League points table with 21 points and will compete against Leicester City on October 5.

