You can't win championship without gays on your team, says Megan Rapinoe

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:55 IST

Leeds [UK], Jun 29 (ANI): The USA entered the semi-finals of the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup as they defeated hosts France 2-1 in the quarter-finals on Friday. After the win, USA striker Megan Rapinoe said her performance was extra special because it came during the LGBTQ pride month.
Rapinoe is a well-renowned LGBTQ activist and she made headlines when she said the Donald Trump government does not fight for the same things that she fights for.
"Go, gays! You can't win a championship without gays on your team, it's pretty much never been done before ever. Science, right there," Goal.com quoted Rapinoe as saying.
"I'm motivated by people like me and people who are fighting for the same things. I take more energy from that than trying to prove everyone wrong all the time. That's sort of draining to me. So yeah, to be gay and fabulous during pride month at the World Cup is nice," she added.
USA defeated France 2-1 in the quarter-finals and Rapinoe was the star as she scored twice for the team. She registered goals in the 5th and 65th minutes of the match.
Rapinoe has been constantly defended by her teammates over the controversy with Trump. The team's defender Kelley O'Hara praised Rapinoe's attitude and said she does everything that needs to be done to get the job done.
"Megan is an absolute baller. She does all she needs to do, she gets the job done and she rises to the occasion every time," Goal.com quoted O'Hara as saying.
USA will next take on England in the semi-finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup on July 6. (ANI)

